Jey Uso reveals the unknown reason why he and Jimmy Uso "let the people down" at WWE WrestleMania

Jey Uso confessed that he and his brother, Jimmy, disappointed fans during their match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Earlier this year, the twin brothers reignited their feud after the story went cold for several months following Jey's move from SmackDown to RAW. The two then squared off for the first time in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania XL. However, their match was dubbed "disappointing" by many fans and experts.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Main Event Jey Uso addressed his match with his brother. He revealed that he believes they let the fans down. However, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion disclosed that their original plans changed due to a "time issue."

"I just said this to someone. I kinda felt like we did let the people down. [Really, you feel that?] Yeah, man, cuz I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger too. I wanted to do the wrestling part but let alone make sure the emotion part is there. It was just a time issue. You know what I'm saying? You just gotta play your position on the team. That's what happened. I'm still happy though, Uce, I got a singles match at WrestleMania with my brother. That's a big picture. So, I'mma always have me and him in a face-off at WrestleMania. I'mma frame a picture, that's always, it's marked off our box. I just wish we could have went the way I know we can, but...," Jey said.

The 38-year-old explained that the match time was cut right before they went out after other fights went on longer than expected.

"[Is that something that happens on the night? Like, do you find out just before your time is cut?] Oh, yeah. 'Yo, yo, man, they went over this many minutes. Sorry, sorry, you know, it's all good, you know. Just go out there and handle business." [3:57 - 4:10]

Jey Uso is now the number-one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Title

Despite the criticism of his match against his brother at WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso received an immediate push on Monday Night RAW as he won a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the new number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey and Priest will go head-to-head next month at Backlash France. Last Monday on RAW, the two had a face-off inside the squared circle that ended with the former Bloodline member superkicking the champion.

Jim Cornette recently claimed WWE will try to push Jey Uso to become "the guy" on the red brand. However, the wrestling veteran is skeptical about the 38-year-old's ability to fill that position.

