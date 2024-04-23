Triple H will try to push top WWE star as "the guy" on RAW, says veteran, but it might backfire

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, will try to push Jey Uso as "the guy" on Monday Night RAW.

Main Event Jey Uso defeated his brother, Jimmy, earlier this month at WrestleMania XL. He later won a Fatal-Four-Way match on RAW to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. He will now square off against Damian Priest for the title at Backlash France.

While reviewing Uso's promo with Cody Rhodes last week on RAW, Cornette claimed on his Drive Thru podcast that WWE will try to push the former Bloodline member as "the guy" on the red brand. However, the wrestling veteran does not seem convinced the 38-year-old is fit for that role:

"They are gonna try to push him, Jey Uso being him, as the guy on RAW apparently. And how the f**k, well, do you think that's gonna work from what we've seen over the past few weeks? Cody put Jey over and he offered to watch his back tonight but Jey said I got to do it on my own because I'm the Yeet master, Mr. Yeet Down. He started gesturing to the fans now when he wants them to say Yeet. This is gonna get old and it already is and it's gonna backfire on him," he said.

Cornette added:

"The ridiculous rot Rock rot, the ridiculous Rock hotdogging on the f**king punches and the spit punch and the slap punch and the insistence on conducting the crowd with the facial or the arm gestures whenever he says Yeet, he ain't that over. And I think he's MFING some people a little bit with doing that because it's too much. Let them do it but don't tell them when they got to do it. (...) To be honest, I think Yeet is what's floating him because the work is not there and the promo is not there. He's got the word and the catchphrase and the thing he can put on his shirts and his glasses but if they get tired of that and they get tired of him acting like his sh*t don't stink, it's gonna backfire on him." [3:16 - 5:23]

Another wrestling veteran also criticized WWE's booking of Jey Uso

While reviewing Jey Uso's promo with Cody Rhodes on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno also slammed the Stamford-based company for its booking of the former Bloodline member.

Inferno claimed that Uso refusing the Undisputed WWE Champion's help was "stupid" for his character:

"This is a dumb angle. I'm not with this at all. This is stupid and it's stupid for Jey Uso's character. So, Jey Uso should be bright enough to know the strength in numbers cause he was part of The Bloodline and they were attacking everybody trying to keep the belt. He wants to go out alone against The Judgment Day, which makes him look dumb. He should've said, 'Yeah, bro, I know how they act, I know how people like that roll. I appreciate you guys having my back,'" he said.

Despite holding several tag team championships throughout his WWE career, Jey Uso has never won a singles title. It will be interesting to see if he can finally accomplish that by defeating Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

