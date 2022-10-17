Alleged reason why Triple H might never go into the WWE Hall of Fame on his own

While Triple H is already in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X, a solo induction for The Game was always considered a certainty. However, Kevin Nash has revealed that Triple H might never put himself into the HOF as he is now in power within WWE.

The latest episode of Kliq This podcast revolved around D-Generation X's 25th anniversary, and Nash briefly spoke about Triple H's accolades in the wrestling business.

Big Daddy Cool explained that the iconic D-Generation X faction was inducted into the Hall of Fame primarily so that Chyna and Triple H could get their deserved spots amongst other wrestling greats.

Nash, though, called for Triple H to go into the Hall of Fame on his own but knew why it might never happen, as he disclosed below:

"You know, Paul should be in the Hall of Fame on his own. Triple H should be in the Hall of Fame, but he never will be because he will never put himself in there, and so, the DX situation for him was, 'Okay,' they had to get Chyna in; Paul needed to be in and so," explained Kevin Nash. [55:00 - 55:40]

Fans should still expect Triple H to receive another Hall of Fame ring in the future, as he could realistically get a massive honor after his retirement for all his WWE roles.

Vince McMahon was also against his induction for a long time until he was recently forced to walk away from the company. Rumors suggest that WWE plans on celebrating the former CEO's career by making him a Hall of Famer once the heat around him subsides.

If Vince McMahon can get into the HOF, then Triple H will surely follow suit somewhere down the line.

Kevin Nash reacts to D-Generation X's backstage segment from WWE RAW

Last week's Monday Night RAW was all about D-Generation X as the legendary Attitude Era stable completed 25 years since its debut.

One of the night's highlights was when D-Generation X members were seen trying to convince Triple H to join the festivities in a hilarious backstage segment. WWE's Chief Content Officer initially seemed hesitant to loosen up before giving in to the demands of his stablemates.

Contrary to earlier reports, DX also did not get involved in any physical segment throughout the episode. Kevin Nash didn't have an issue with the simplistic booking approach, as he felt WWE didn't need to do much on such a special night. A one-off DX reunion without any added narratives was the right call from Triple H, as per Nash:

"I thought they would beat him down to submission. But then, when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, 'Na, like, he ain't got time to mess with this sh**.' He doesn't. I mean, it was like a shoot. 'I ain't got time to mess with this sh**!' Nobody is going to do anything, no physicality; everybody is beat to sh**. Absolutely, less is more in that situation." [47:00 - 47:40]

