Huge plans for Vince McMahon to appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE may be looking to have Vince McMahon make a shocking appearance at WrestleMania 39 next year.

The 77-year-old recently retired from the wrestling business following a series of articles written by the Wall Street Journal that allegedly stated that Vince McMahon had sent more than $12 million dollars in "hush money" to silence various women he has had affairs with over the years.

Despite him leaving under controversial circumstances, an insider from WWE has told the US Sun that the company is reportedly considering inducting him into the Hall of Fame next year, which would then lead to him appearing at WrestleMania the following night.

"Vince may not be completely done with the WWE. There are discussions about how to pay tribute to his achievements of turning the small town wrestling biz into a global business venture. Now at this moment in time, the suggestion of any kind of 'celebration' seems impossible and would spark potential backlash. Obviously, Vince will not wrestle again, but having an invitation to Wrestlemania could be a possibility. One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before Wrestlemania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April." H/T US Sun

Given all the incredible contributions Vince has made to the wrestling business, he undoubtedly deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, however, with the recent allegations that have come out against him, there may be some that would find his immediate inclusion distasteful.

Former World Champion does not think Vince McMahon should return to WWE

Whilst a comeback made by the former chairman would be newsworthy, there are some within the wrestling business who do not think he should make a return.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Vince should enjoy his well deserved time away from WWE and take a vacation.

"You know what, I hope not [whether Vince McMahon should return]. I'm not saying it in a bad way or anything like that. I just wish the best for Vince McMahon and hopefully, he can enjoy the fruits of the labor. Enjoy life for a moment. Just take a seat back and enjoy life. Take a vacation. That's something that I know Vince, throughout my time being around him, that was not on his agenda." H/T Sportskeeda

Following Vince's retirement, his son-in-law Triple H has now taken over as the Head of WWE creative, whilst his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, alongside Nick Khan is running the day-to-day operations of the company as co-CEOs.

