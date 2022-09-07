Booker T explains why he doesn't want Vince McMahon to return to WWE

As per Booker T, former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon should not think about returning to the company.

McMahon retired from WWE in July, just a few months after he wrestled at WrestleMania 38. The former CEO has had an eventful year as the board of the company investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him.

On his Hall of Fame show, a fan asked Booker T if he thinks Vince McMahon would return.

The Hall of Famer said he doesn't want the former CEO and Chairman to come back as he feels McMahon deserves a holiday and should try to enjoy life.

"You know what, I hope not [whether Vince McMahon should return]. I'm not saying it in a bad way or anything like that. I just wish the best for Vince McMahon and hopefully, he can enjoy the fruits of the labor. Enjoy life for a moment. Just take a seat back and enjoy like. Take a vacation. That's something that I know Vince, throughout my time being around him, that was not on his agenda," said Booker T. [1:22:15-1:22:59]

Another fan suggested to Booker T that Tony Khan should call Mr. McMahon to help him navigate through the recent issues AEW is facing.

The two-time Hall of Famer feels that it wouldn't be a good idea and thinks that McMahon still has the "zeal" to get into a fight with anyone.

WWE has announced a new President

The company recently announced that Frank A. Riddick III, the current Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of the company, has been promoted to the role of President.

Nick Khan previously held the role of President of the company. He and Stephanie McMahon are the co-CEOs, and the latter is also the company's Chairwoman.

WWE has also announced that Triple H has a new role in the company - Chief Content Officer and will "oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services."

With new management and approach, WWE has garnered praise from the wrestling community. It remains to be seen if the company can maintain its momentum in the coming days.

Should Vince McMahon return to the company? Sound off in the comments below.

