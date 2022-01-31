Four Alternative Winners for the Women's Royal Rumble Match Other Than Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the winner of this year's women's Royal Rumble match after making a shocking return at the Premium Live Event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had originally made her debut after the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match in 2018.

She later defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H alongside Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team match in her first match at WrestleMania 34.

Ronda Rousey would eventually become the RAW Women's Champion and defeat the likes of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and even Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

At WrestleMania 35, Rousey put the RAW Women's Championship on the line in the first-ever female WrestleMania event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch won that match by pinning Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion.

Rousey had not appeared in a WWE ring since that loss before finally making her return at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match for the first time in her career at number 28 and eliminated Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Shotzi, and finally, Charlotte Flair to win the match.

Her victory was definitely decisive. While fans are certainly excited to have her back in the WWE, it is not always a popular choice for a part-timer to win the women's Rumble.

There were several other options that perhaps would have been better choices to win the Royal Rumble match.

Royal Rumble Alternative Winner #4: Naomi

Naomi has been involved in a feud with Sonya Deville ever since she moved over to SmackDown after SummerSlam.

Over the past few weeks, Deville has cost Naomi two matches against champion Charlotte Flair. The on-screen official declared herself to be a part of the Royal Rumble match after being defeated by the Glow Queen on the latest episode of SmackDown.

A perfect way to end this long rivalry would have been to have Naomi eliminate Sonya Deville from the match and then go on to win the Rumble (preferably after also eliminating Charlotte Flair).

This way, Naomi could prove that Sonya Deville was holding her back all along and finally get a high-profile spot at WrestleMania as she has not held the women's championship since 2017. It's overdue that she receives another reign.

