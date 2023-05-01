An old Finn Balor rival could doom The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the top factions in WWE today. Seemingly led by Finn Balor, the team of Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley have taken RAW and SmackDown by storm.

Dominik and Ripley made Rey Mysterio's life hell before the Hall of Famer exacted revenge on his son at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Ripley showcased her talent by defeating Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. Balor and Priest have also enjoyed varied amounts of success in recent years. However, the 2023 WWE Draft could spell trouble for the faction.

Apart from the risk of being split up, the arrival of Finn Balor's rival could lead to The Judgment Day's doom. The Prince comfortably sits atop RAW as one of the best European superstars in the company, but JD McDonagh's main roster debut could change all that.

McDonagh has proven to be one of the most vicious heels on NXT UK and NXT over the past several years. He was drafted to RAW on the first night of the 2023 WWE Draft. Most people aren't aware of the fact that the up-and-coming star is a student of Finn Balor. The Prince has a wrestling school in Ireland, where performers like Becky Lynch and McDonagh have trained in the past.

That's not all, as Balor has previously humiliated McDonagh in the company. The former Cruiserweight Champion was set to take on Travis Banks in a singles match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. However, an injury forced Banks to miss the contest. Instead, Finn Balor surprised the WWE Universe by appearing at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool and defeating McDonagh to make a statement.

Heels like JD McDonagh do not forget the past easily, and he could most certainly look to avenge the loss and humiliation if The Judgment Day stays on RAW following the Draft. Fans could see the former Cruiserweight Champion arrive and quickly build a stable of his own to take down Finn Balor and his faction.

It would be great to see an NXT star debut on the main roster and immediately go after a top guy and his faction. McDonagh could unite with a few of his fellow NXT call-ups to go after The Judgment Day so all the upstarts get a good push.

The story is already there, and WWE could look to push it forward sooner rather than later. With The O.C. moving to SmackDown and The Bloodline also working on the blue brand, it would be perfect to have a new stable with a motive to destroy The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has already targetted Finn Balor's old rival JD McDonagh on Twitter

JD McDonagh's move to the main roster was announced on The SmackDown LowDown on Friday night. The former NXT UK star was drafted to the RAW brand after years of hard work.

He quickly took to Twitter to mention that 21 years of patience and hard work had finally paid off. Ricochet reacted to his tweet by asking him to join RAW so he could beat him up.

Rhea Ripley jokingly took a shot at Finn Balor's old rival, and Ricochet, by stating that she would beat up both McDonagh and the former Intercontinental Champion on RAW. The Eradicator did not hold back with her comment, as you can view below:

It looks like some tension is already being teased between members of The Judgment Day and main roster newcomer JD McDonagh. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 33-year-old superstar.

Do you want to see a new faction led by JD McDonagh take down Finn Balor's Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

