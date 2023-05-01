"I'm gonna beat you both up" - Rhea Ripley sends warning to two superstars ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley recently sent a warning to two superstars during the WWE Draft and ahead of the upcoming episode of RAW.

The Judgment Day member won the biggest match of her career at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She battled Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship during Night One of 'Mania and emerged victorious after planting The Queen with a Riptide off the middle turnbuckle. She is yet to be selected in the WWE Draft, but RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has already been drafted to the blue brand.

Several NXT stars have been called up to the main roster during this year's WWE Draft. JD McDonagh was drafted to the red brand and noted on social media that he made it after 21 years.

Ricochet responded that he would beat McDonaugh up on RAW, which promoted The Eradicator to threaten to beat both Ricochet and JD up after the draft. Ricochet then hilariously responded that he hopes he gets drafted to SmackDown instead.

"I'm gonna beat you both up," tweeted Ripley.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette suggests rivalry for Rhea Ripley

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently suggested an interesting opponent for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the title next weekend against LWO's Zelina Vega in Puerto Rico. Vega could get a massive reaction from the crowd but will enter the match as the heavy underdog.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran suggested that Rhea have a feud against Raquel Rodriguez in WWE.

"They had something there. It's almost like the second terminator comes back after the first terminator. They got Ripley established, they could've had Raquel the Terminator, come in and there you got money. See if she can knock off Rhea Ripley, who would suddenly become a babyface, if this was a year down the road. But instead, they've got this smiley girl, with this smiley little girl partner and smiley little girl s**t that don't make me smile," said Cornette. [From 01:29 to 01:57]

You can check out the full video below.

Rhea Ripley is only 26 years old and has already accomplished more than most superstars will during their entire careers. It will be fascinating to see how long The Eradicator's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion will last, as there doesn't appear to be anyone that can stop her at the moment.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will still be the SmackDown Women's Champion at the end of the year? Which WWE Superstar do you think has a chance of defeating her? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes