"They had something there" - Former WWE manager recommends 32-year-old star for a blockbuster feud with Rhea Ripley

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels Raquel Rodriguez could be a formidable opponent for Rhea Ripley in the future.

Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. She did the unthinkable when she entered the Royal Rumble match at number one and went on to win the event. She then triumphed over Charlotte Flair in a classic encounter to win the title at WrestleMania 39.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that WWE could have pushed Raquel as a top heel squaring off against Rhea Ripley if the Judgment Day member was gradually turning babyface.

Cornette shared his apprehensions over Rodriguez's current booking as a happy-go-lucky star just glad to be in WWE:

"They had something there. It's almost like the second terminator comes back after the first terminator. They got Ripley established, they could've had Raquel the Terminator, come in and there you got money. See if she can knock off Rhea Ripley, who would suddenly become a babyface, if this was a year down the road. But instead, they've got this smiley girl, with this smiley little girl partner and smiley little girl s**t that don't make me smile." [From 1:29 - 1:57]

You can watch the full video here:

Rhea Ripley recently tweeted about Dominik Mysterio

In a recent WWE poll on Twitter, the company asked fans which four superstars would feature on the Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling.

Dominik Mysterio had a unique response, nominating Rhea for all four spots, except Torrie Wilson taking up an honorary fifth spot on the list. The SmackDown Women's Champion responded to the tweet, stating that she would let the fifth name slide.

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant stars on the roster, both male and female. After a convincing win over Charlotte at WrestleMania, the Judgment Day member has been unstoppable. No one seems to stand up to her.

Would you be interested in a Raquel vs. Rhea feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes