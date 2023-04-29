Bianca Belair looks back at major accomplishment following WWE Draft on SmackDown

Tonight Bianca Belair was drafted to the blue brand during WWE Draft 2023, and she looked back at her SmackDown Women's Championship run from 2021.

The current RAW Women's Champion was picked as #3 in the first draft round following Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman staying on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes at #2 on RAW, and the red brand keeping Becky Lynch at #4.

Belair entered the Royal Rumble 2021 at No. 3 and won the Rumble. For WrestleMania 37, she chose the SmackDown Women's Championship and got involved in an intense feud with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

The 34-year-old defeated Sasha Banks in the main event to win her first SmackDown Women's Championship. She subsequently defended her championship against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16 and Hell in a Cell on June 20.

After over two years, The EST of WWE is back on SmackDown. Following her draft, Belair took to Twitter to ask fans an interesting question.

"Are we about to run it back?! #Smackdown #ESTofWWE," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

In 2021, Bianca Belair was defeated at SummerSlam by Becky Lynch, and her reign on the blue brand lasted 133 days. WWE put the RAW Women's Champion in the 2021 Draft for the red brand. It remains to be seen if Belair will swap her titles with Rhea Ripley following the latter's draft announcement.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair's move to the blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes