An open letter to Chris Jericho from an ardent fan

Chris Jericho wrestled Kenny Omega in a brutal match at the Wrestle Kindom 12 at the Tokyo Dome

Dear Sir,

I am one of the biggest admirers of your work. It was the countdown of the millennium when you made one of the best debuts I have ever seen till date, a debut that lighted up the eyes of the-then seven years old kid. I was fairly new to the realm of WWE and that was one of the moments when I fell in love with the product that this company had to offer. You were one of the main reasons behind it.

I loved the way you carried the rockstar persona, still do as you are a rockstar with your band Fozzy. I thoroughly enjoyed the matches in which you wrestled- from the Attitude and the PG Era to the Modern Era and NJPW, from Shawn Michaels to Kenny Omega and from RVD to Kevin Owens, you kept upgrading and re-inventing yourself and as a fan, I couldn't have asked for any better.

I read your best-seller books like "No is a four letter word", listened to your fabulous songs like Judas and enjoyed them thoroughly. One of my favourite versions of your reinvented characters was the one you brought to the table back in 2008-09, the slow-talking arrogant heel. And who can forget the famous "List of Jericho" time where the fans were left impressed with the in-ring work and the funniest segments in recent memory.

When I see you perform in the NJPW ring against Naito and you hillariously trying to induct the Young Bucks into the Alpha Club on "Being the Elite", I could see how you constantly try to excel at everything you do till date. From participating in the "Best of Super Juniors" back in the 90s to co-main-eventing the Wrestle Kingdom 12 at the Tokyo Dome and delivering a 5-star match at the age of 47, your tendency to get better with time keeps inspiring me.

I want to thank you for entertaining me for over 18 years with your matches, segments, books, podcast and songs. You are an inspiration for me who motivates me to not just be an ambitious guy but to actually have the courage, hard-working attitude and presence of mind to make my ambitions come alive and further encourage me to do better with the best of my abilities.

Yours truly,

A Y2J fan.

