One huge difference Triple H has made while in charge of WWE is bringing back released stars over the last two years. The company let go over 100 wrestlers and other stars from 2020-2022. Some, like Andrade, requested to be released.

Since taking over creative duties during SummerSlam weekend, The Game has re-signed several performers. Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the more prominent names who have reappeared in WWE.

Emma, Sarah Logan, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis also re-emerged on programming. Tegan Nox is the latest star to rejoin WWE, coming to Liv Morgan's aid on SmackDown.

It has been refreshing to see some new faces. Too much too soon, however, could become a problem for Triple H. Will he continue to bring back stars released under Mr. McMahon, or will he be more selective?

Here are four reasons why Triple H should slow down on bringing back so many former WWE stars.

#4. Doing the same thing over and over lessens the appeal

Kai and SKY kicked off the trend of stars returning to WWE.

It was an unexpected yet pleasant surprise when Dakota Kai and IYO SKY appeared at SummerSlam 2022. The two were valued members of NXT during their tenure. Following SummerSlam, former stars seemed to return every few weeks.

That was initially good because the roster has been uneven over the last few years. RAW was in much better shape, sporting divisions with depth, while SmackDown had little in terms of main-event stars. It also lacked credible stars to face Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Replenishing the roster has helped to level the field somewhat. Having a return every week, however, lessens the importance. It's akin to having too many gimmick matches close together rather than having them annually.

If there were a Money in the Bank ladder match every month, the briefcase would lose its luster.

#3. It will be hard for every star to get a spotlight

Lacey Evans has been on SmackDown sporadically since SummerSlam.

One problem with the wrestling roster is giving everyone a spotlight. Some performers will get more TV time due to being bigger stars. Those lower in the food chain will often struggle to get on RAW or SmackDown. If they do, they may not be in a huge spot.

While angles rotate stars in and out every month or so, some have struggled to get on TV consistently. Lacey Evans has been repackaged twice this year, appearing in multi-woman matches with no build. Los Lotharios have barely sniffed SmackDown since LA Knight abandoned Maximum Male Models.

Bringing valuable stars back to WWE is a good idea. Many performers are already having difficulty getting on TV. As more wrestlers return, it could mean they stay off of TV in favor of some returning standouts.

#2. Every return won't have the same impact as Bray Wyatt/Braun Strowman

#SmackDown Don't think Braun Strowman forgot what Imperium did to him!

Wyatt and Strowman are both former Universal Champions. Each star has also won secondary titles in WWE. Losing them both hurt the SmackDown roster, and it's something that has only been remedied over the last few months.

Other stars that have returned, like Hit Row, have barely made a huge impact. They were briefly together in NXT and had a short run on SmackDown before being released. Those factors led to a tepid crowd reaction once the group rejoined WWE.

Fans didn't have enough time to invest in the group during their first run. Mia Yim's return was also not as huge as it could have been due to the crowd knowing her as Reckoning from Retribution.

Restocking the roster is good, but it will only be successful if the returning stars have a connection to the fans.

#1. The WWE roster might become bloated again if too many former stars come back

Hit Row's WWE return hasn't been as successful as other returns.

RAW and SmackDown have at least 50 performers each. Along with bringing some stars back to WWE, Triple H has also promoted the likes of Legado Del Fantasma and Giovanni Vinci. Emma and Valhalla (formerly Sarah Logan) also joined SmackDown.

It's a juggling act to manage a roster full of superstars. Over the last two years, some divisions, mainly on SmackDown, have been decimated due to depth. Since SummerSlam, the rosters have grown, with at least 7-10 wrestlers joining RAW and SmackDown.

If the rosters overflow with talent, it will be difficult to get everyone on TV. This may lead to some disgruntled talent and or unhappy wrestlers. Triple H should still bring wrestlers back, but he should certainly be selective about those who are re-signed.

