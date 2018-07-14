WWE News: An update on Chelsea Green signing with WWE

Is Chelsea Green on her way to WWE?

What's the story?

Three weeks ago, WWE's tryouts at the Performance Center saw some very familiar faces - including former Impact star Chelsea Green.

Well, how did it go? Has Green signed with WWE? Will she be competing in the Mae Young Classic?

In case you didn't know...

While Chelsea Green has most recently made her name in Impact Wrestling, where she performed as Laurel Van Ness and held the Knockouts Championship, one of indie wrestling's hottest names has also appeared on WWE television on the 2015 series of Tough Enough.

On the show, Green competed for a contract alongside current SmackDown stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and Patrick Clark - now known as NXT's Velveteen Dream.

Chelsea Green appeared on Tough Enough

Green left Impact Wrestling earlier this year and has filmed for the current season of Lucha Underground, as well as competing on the independents against some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, including Tessa Blanchard. Chelsea Green is also dating WWE Superstar Zack Ryder and appeared at a WWE tryout last month.

The heart of the matter

In the past few minutes, WrestlingInc has reported exclusive details about Green's potential future with WWE.

Chris Featherston states that, per a WWE source, Green has not been contacted yet regarding participating in the Mae Young Classic or moving forward - but that, while three weeks have elapsed since the tryout, it can take up to six weeks for WWE to contact successful attendees.

Just before her tryout, three weeks ago, Green was asked on the Women's Pro Wrestling Weekly show whether WWE had contacted her regarding the Mae Young Classic.

"No, I haven't. I don't know if you guys know Santana Garrett or Britt Baker and all of them. So, we keep in contact all the time. We're very open, there's no secret between us girls. We tell each other exactly what's happening, and what conversations we've had with WWE and I was just talking to them today, I haven't heard anything."

While we know six names already confirmed for the Mae Young Classic, neither Green nor the three women have yet been confirmed by WWE - but anything could have happened in the last few weeks.

"I've heard a lot of girls, a lot of buzz about it, a lot of girls saying they heard from so and so at the Performance Center, but I have not heard anything. So, I'm acting as if this isn't possibility for me. I'm keeping myself really busy, my schedule is full. So, that way, if they don't call, I'm not disappointed, and if they do call, I am gonna be excited and ready because I'm busy."

Green is, however, confirmed for All In.

What's next?

With the Mae Young Classic 2018 happening imminently, six names have been announced to participate in the Mae Young Classic on August 8 and 9.

Will Green be one of the 26 others? We'll keep you updated.

What do you think of WWE potentially signing Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments.