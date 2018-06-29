WWE News: Two former Impact Wrestling stars attend tryout at WWE Performance Center

WWE posted a video of their tryouts

What's the story?

WWE's latest tryouts at the Performance Center started today, and there were two very familiar faces attending, as per WWE NXT's Instagram stories.

Amongst the trialists WWE may potentially sign if they're successful were former Impact stars Robbie E and Chelsea Green.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

While Chelsea Green has most recently made her name in Impact Wrestling where she performed as Laurel Van Ness and held the Knockouts Championship, Green appeared on WWE television on the 2015 series of Tough Enough where she competed for a contract alongside current SmackDown stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and Patrick Clark - now known as NXT's Velveteen Dream.

Chelsea Green appeared on Tough Enough

Green left Impact Wrestling earlier this year and has filmed for the current season of Lucha Underground, as well as competing on the independents against some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, including Tessa Blanchard. Chelsea Green is also dating WWE Superstar Zack Ryder.

Robbie E, however, left Impact Wrestling last year to pursue some ventures outside of wrestling, predominantly in the fitness world. He has been dipping his toes into the world of wrestling, too, with sporadic independent appearances. Robbie E is a former TNA Television, X Division and World Tag Team Champion.

Robbie E is a former two time TNA World Tag Team Champion

The heart of the matter

Well, WWE is no stranger to sharing behind the scenes footage on social media and, in a clip posted via NXT's Instagram stories, both Chelsea Green and Robbie E can clearly be seen attending the first day of the current WWE tryout.

Neither are mentioned by name but can seem among other hopefuls being put through their paces.

In the video below, you can see Chelsea Green wearing a white Mickey Mouse shirt and Robbie E on the apron approaching the ring.

There are some very interesting faces at the Performance Center...



Credit: @WWENXT via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/yZ076KJYnV — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) June 28, 2018

What's next?

Well, it's early days, but you can bet we'll hear a lot more about these tryouts in the coming days and weeks, possibly even with more clips on WWE's social media pages.

Both Robbie E and Chelsea Green are very experienced talents and both would undoubtedly slot into WWE easily, but these things do take some time. With the Mae Young Classic 2018 happening imminently, though, you'd have to imagine Chelsea Green may be one to watch if WWE decide to give her a live trial or even sign her up before then.

We'll keep you updated with more as we get it.

What do you think of WWE potentially signing Robbie E or Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments.