Analysis of 7 things that stood out in WWE this week (22-29 April 2019)

Nathan Artis FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 900 // 27 Apr 2019, 08:15 IST

Finn Balor and Andrade faced off this week

This week in WWE, we got to see various things happen. Roman Reigns began a new feud with Elias and Shane McMahon. We also learned that Becky Lynch will defend both her titles at Money in the Bank in two separate matches. AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins for the Universal title at Money in the Bank in a dream match.

Today I am going to analyze some of the major segments and events of this week's main roster shows. There were several moments that stood out to me.

I will discuss my views on the matters at hand, then we will see how each of these things will help things going forward. Feel free to let me know your opinion on the topics I cover in the comments section below.

Let's begin.

#7 Roman Reigns begins a feud with Shane McMahon and Elias

Roman Reigns hits Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch

Last week on Smackdown Live during the Superstar Shakeup, we saw Vince McMahon announce Elias as Smackdown's " biggest acquisition ". Many of us certainly don't think of Elias that way, as he has been booked as midcard fodder for most of his career. Sure enough, the " big acquisition " for Smackdown actually turned out to be 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns. Upon arrival, he laid waste to both Elias and Vince.

The storyline between Vince and Roman progressed further this week. Shane McMahon called out The Big Dog for attacking his father, leading to both Shane and Elias beating up Reigns. Later in the show, it was announced that Roman Reigns will face Elias at MITB.

Looking at the storyline arc, it's fairly easy to see that WWE is keeping Roman away from the title scene, which is a good thing. It appears that going forward, Roman will not be in the title picture.

There is the possibility that Roman may have even asked the company to keep him out of the title scene for awhile. It could be to give himself time to regain confidence in himself and continue to let his body recuperate. He may have decided to step back so others get their opportunity also.

When Roman does eventually get back in the title hunt, he shouldn't keep getting opportunities. Once he has had no more than two chances, he needs to go to the back of the line and wait his turn. The company will be going against everything they promised us if they don't keep their word.

A few mid card feuds will be good to build him back into being the guy he once was. Elias and Jinder Mahal are good opponents to begin with. Some may see this as a disservice to Reigns, but it will benefit him in the long-run.

WWE must not make the same mistakes with him this time in the booking of his character, or they risk the crowd turning on him like before. He does not need to be portrayed as an underdog or somebody that needs to cut a lengthy promo. Let's face it, he isn't good at either of those things.

He needs to portray the silent, badass character, that mainly lets his actions do the talking. He should only talk when the situation calls for it.

