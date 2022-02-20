Analyzing the odds of a potential Cody Rhodes' WWE return

The wrestling world is abuzz with rumors of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi jumping from AEW to WWE, two rival companies that sit atop the pro wrestling food chain. Cody and Brandi are massive stars with limitless potential and undeniable charisma.

This news comes as a massive shock because Cody Rhodes served as one of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was the company's Chief Branding Officer. The couple was instrumental in AEW's initial success and were responsible for producing some of the finest content fans have seen in years.

There seems to be little ill will between Rhodes and Tony Khan, as the former TNT Champion maintained his support for the product when fans began to agonize over the realization that he would no longer serve as its poster boy. Cody has remained classy and respectful thus far, and All Elite Wrestling has done the same.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well



Wrestling is thriving I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t aloneNick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as wellWrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja… I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja…

Still, Cody's departure from the company he helped create unleashed a flood of rumors that raced across social media and engulfed the wrestling world. The next destination for Brandi and Cody Rhodes remains unclear, but WWE has been pinpointed as the most suitable and likely option.

Is there a reason for Cody Rhodes to return to WWE?

Cody Rhodes is the son of "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and the brother of Goldust. Since leaving WWE in 2016, he's established a legacy as the prince of pro wrestling, a revolutionary in the business, and a maverick who managed to achieve phenomenal success outside the sphere of Vince McMahon's influence.

That was never the case in McMahon's company, however, as Cody was one of the most overlooked stars of his era. He was forever mired in the mid-card scene despite possessing the tools and the pedigree to be a main event superstar.

Leaving WWE revitalized his career. If Rhodes had re-signed back in 2016, his aura would likely have been damaged beyond repair. The former Intercontinental Champion cited creative frustrations as his primary motive for requesting his release.

The creative team in WWE was reluctant to abandon the Stardust gimmick that had already run past its expiration date. Many experts, including Dave Meltzer, noted that McMahon never gave Rhodes a proper chance to shine at the top of the card.

The Intercontinental Championship was as high as it got for Cody, but everyone knew that he was destined for so much more.

His original run wasn't precisely a debacle, but it fell far short of his expectations. This is why there is sufficient ground for him to return. Say whatever you want about WWE, it's still the leading wrestling entertainment company. Regardless of the heights Cody achieved outside it, his ceiling in McMahon's company will always be higher.

The three-time TNT Champion is yet to win a World Championship in WWE, an unfortunate but authentic reality. With at least a decade of in-ring action left in him, the odds of winning the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment may never have been higher for Cody Rhodes.

Furthermore, many storylines are waiting to be set in motion once Cody resurfaces. Riddle, Austin Theory, and Dominik Mysterio emerge as potential stars that would benefit significantly from working with a seasoned veteran like Rhodes.

Randy Orton is a name the former EVP of AEW knows all too well, and re-opening that chapter will produce some emotionally-inspiring content.

AJ Styles wasn't around in WWE when Cody was delivering Disaster kicks, but fate may allow fans to witness this dream match inside the squared circle sooner rather than later.

Why Cody Rhodes may not return to WWE

Rumors must always be taken with a pinch of salt, and while fans may be ecstatic for a potential return, they must hold their horses for an official announcement. Amid all the speculation, Cody Rhodes sent out a rather interesting tweet, which, if true, may put an end to everyone's aspirations.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Cody Rhodes says this is what retirement looks like. Cody Rhodes says this is what retirement looks like. https://t.co/hWIhLfcS1h

While this could be another way to troll fans, nothing is certain. Even if he is not retired, there is no compulsion for Cody Rhodes to return. His last run was underwhelming, so there may be some remaining hostility between Rhodes and WWE, and time may not have entirely healed past wounds.

Cody has stated that he didn't leave WWE to prove them wrong, but admitted that it felt good to finally silence his doubters. The man behind the Stardust character was seeking retribution for all the wrongs that had been committed against him and his family.

A comeback may be more a case of when rather than if, but it wouldn't be a complete shock for Cody Rhodes to head to NJPW or even TNA. However, WWE does seem like the most probable option, as a return date has reportedly been set.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Jacob Terrell