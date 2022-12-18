"And so it begins" - WWE fans scared for top superstar who made a big mistake in front of Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe couldn't get past this week's SmackDown main event, which confirmed a big match. But it was Sami Zayn's mistake that raised eyebrows.

This week's episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns make his first appearance on television since The Bloodline's victory at Survivor Series WarGames. The Tribal Chief was reportedly unhappy with Kevin Owens slapping him during the match.

Upon return, Reigns summoned Adam Pearce and demanded a tag team match against Kevin Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said he would team up with Zayn to take on Owens and a partner of his choosing.

The faction regrouped during the main event of SmackDown. Many hoped to see a big surprise for Sami Zayn, especially considering Jey Uso's promise about it being a big night for the Honorary Uce.

However, The Tribal Chief only had KO on his mind, and Zayn wanted to show that he shared the same feelings. However, one sentence he said caught everyone off guard.

"I 'm his only friend," said Sami Zayn.

The Master Strategist quickly backtracked and said he misspoke, confirming his intentions to make Kevin Owens acknowledge The Bloodline. However, fans noticed how Reigns looked at Zayn at the time. Many believe this hinted at the start of an inevitable betrayal.

WWE legend John Cena confirms his match against Roman Reigns

Later in the segment, Roman Reigns was interrupted by a video featuring John Cena. The legendary superstar seemingly received a request to team up with KO for the tag team match against the Tribal Chief and his Honorary Uce.

The aforementioned tag team match is scheduled to take place two weeks from now on the final episode of SmackDown this year. It will also allow Cena to continue his legendary streak of competing in a match since he made his debut in 2022.

