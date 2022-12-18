Create

"And so it begins" - WWE fans scared for top superstar who made a big mistake in front of Roman Reigns

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Dec 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Sami Zayn made a big mistake on WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn made a big mistake on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe couldn't get past this week's SmackDown main event, which confirmed a big match. But it was Sami Zayn's mistake that raised eyebrows.

This week's episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns make his first appearance on television since The Bloodline's victory at Survivor Series WarGames. The Tribal Chief was reportedly unhappy with Kevin Owens slapping him during the match.

Upon return, Reigns summoned Adam Pearce and demanded a tag team match against Kevin Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said he would team up with Zayn to take on Owens and a partner of his choosing.

The faction regrouped during the main event of SmackDown. Many hoped to see a big surprise for Sami Zayn, especially considering Jey Uso's promise about it being a big night for the Honorary Uce.

However, The Tribal Chief only had KO on his mind, and Zayn wanted to show that he shared the same feelings. However, one sentence he said caught everyone off guard.

"I 'm his only friend," said Sami Zayn.
"I'M HIS ONLY FRIEND!" 👀@SamiZayn #SmackDown https://t.co/VZ65KqBJxS

The Master Strategist quickly backtracked and said he misspoke, confirming his intentions to make Kevin Owens acknowledge The Bloodline. However, fans noticed how Reigns looked at Zayn at the time. Many believe this hinted at the start of an inevitable betrayal.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the incident:

@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn Uh oh.. https://t.co/sQccQ9Q83t
@WWEonFOX And so it begins https://t.co/h0bljhrOrU
@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn This was a test https://t.co/iX6oqdJulC
@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn https://t.co/mzXQabsOBy
@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn “It was at that moment Sami knew….he fucked up” https://t.co/fbpnqlwJKy
Roman wasn't the only one to catch Sami saying he's kevins only friend.. 👀👀 twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…
Sami knew he slipped up, immediately twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu… https://t.co/kjrhZNRb1g
Lol everybody head was like twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu… https://t.co/IuwQOYkSMj
Lol man’s had to check himself real quick 😭😭 twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…
SAMI NO twitter.com/wweonfox/statu…
Sami...you talked too much sir twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…
When it all comes crashing down, it'll hurt so much. . . twitter.com/WWEonFOX/statu…

WWE legend John Cena confirms his match against Roman Reigns

JOHN CENA ACCEPTS KEVIN OWEN'S OFFER!@JohnCena @FightOwensFight #SmackDown https://t.co/5dxNbrfY0g

Later in the segment, Roman Reigns was interrupted by a video featuring John Cena. The legendary superstar seemingly received a request to team up with KO for the tag team match against the Tribal Chief and his Honorary Uce.

The aforementioned tag team match is scheduled to take place two weeks from now on the final episode of SmackDown this year. It will also allow Cena to continue his legendary streak of competing in a match since he made his debut in 2022.

What did you think of Sami Zayn's big mistake on WWE SmackDown in front of Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...