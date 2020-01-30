Andrade breaks silence after WWE suspension

Andrade is the current United States Champion

Andrade has made his first public comment since being suspended by WWE for 30 days.

The United States Champion, who received the suspension after violating WWE’s Wellness Policy for the first time, wrote a motivational quote on Instagram about never quitting and remembering where he came from.

"Never quit because things got tough, remember where you come from and where you are going."

The Instagram post was sent from Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, where Andrade was born.

Andrade’s current WWE status

Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo on the 2020 Royal Rumble kickoff show to retain the United States Championship.

The following night on RAW, Carrillo picked up a win over his long-term rival via disqualification after interference from Zelina Vega, which led the former 205 Live Superstar to send the United States Champion head-first against the exposed concrete floor at ringside with a Hammerlock DDT.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has decided not to take the title off Andrade during his suspension because he does not think Carrillo is ready to become United States Champion.

