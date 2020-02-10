Andrade comments after 30-day WWE suspension

Zelina Vega is Andrade's on-screen business manager

Two weeks after being suspended by WWE for 30 days, Andrade has taken to Twitter to post a throwback picture of himself as a 13-year-old, accompanied by a motivational message about his wrestling career.

The United States Champion defeated Humberto Carrillo on the Royal Rumble kickoff show on January 26 but it emerged one day later that he had been given a suspension following a Wellness Policy violation.

After remaining relatively quiet on social media during his time away from the WWE spotlight, Andrade’s latest tweet shows that he is just as passionate about wrestling now as he was as a child.

I was 13 years old with many dreams when I started in this business my family told me nothing is easy and with some barriers bigger than others. my life goes on for much more. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/oPvfFwmC3X — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) February 9, 2020

Andrade’s WWE career in 2020

One of the most surprising WWE title changes of 2019 came when Andrade won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at a non-televised event at Madison Square Garden on December 26.

The Mexican went on to retain his title against Mysterio on two occasions on RAW in January 2020, including in a ladder match, before reigniting his long-term rivalry with Humberto Carrillo.

Carrillo defeated Andrade via disqualification on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW after interference from Zelina Vega, leading the RAW up-and-comer to plant his rival’s head into the exposed concrete at ringside with a Hammerlock DDT.

News of Andrade’s suspension broke shortly after the RAW segment, which was seemingly produced as a way to write him off television.

