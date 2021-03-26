Andrade confirms that he is not subject to WWE's 90-day non-compete clause

Former United States Champion Andrade was granted his release from WWE earlier this week. Up until his release, the star had claimed on his Twitter account that he had requested it a week prior to being granted his wish.

Andrade had not been seen on WWE television for five months by the time of his release from the company. His last segment was on RAW in October 2020, where he and Zelina Vega were both attacked by The Fiend.

Following reports that he hasn't been subject to WWE's usual 90-day non-compete clause after his release, Andrade has taken to Twitter to confirm that this is indeed true, making him a free agent, saying:

"Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting for 90 days."

Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting for 90 days. A empezar mis nuevas metas y empezamos pláticas, nada de esperar 90 días! 🇯🇵🇨🇱🇲🇽🇺🇸🇬🇧 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 26, 2021

As well as this, his former manager Zelina Vega, was released in late 2020 and her non-compete clause ended last month, with some fans speculating that the duo could work together in another company.

It has recently been reported that Vega has signed her first post-WWE contract, but it is currently unknown where she will be going next.

Zelina Vega recently shared a heartwarming message to Andrade

Zelina Vega and Andrade had a strong on-screen partnership

Following Andrade being granted his WWE release at the start of the week, multiple WWE Superstars came forward to wish him well in the future. One star that sent out a touching message to the former NXT Champion was his former manager Zelina Vega.

Taking to Twitter, Vega said of Andrade:

"Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories, and have a brother for life. Love you hermano. #TranquiloForLife"

Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife https://t.co/K7LheONRVt pic.twitter.com/07iRFeK0Bd — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) March 22, 2021

What could be the next step for Andrade's career? Make your opinion known in the comments sections below.