Andrade pins Angel Garza on RAW to win United States title shot

Andrade stole the opportunity from Kevin Owens in the final moments of the match.

He will now challenge Apollo Crews in a title match at Backlash.

Can Zelina Vega keep Andrade and Angel Garza from clashing?

On tonight's episode of RAW, we saw an excellent triple threat match unfold inside the ring, featuring Andrade, Kevin Owens, and Angel Garza. The three men were competing for a shot at challenging Apollo Crews for the United States Championship at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view.

Kevin Owens did not waste time and started laying attack on both his opponents as soon as they were in his sight. All the three Superstars had their fair share of dominance inside the ring. Towards the end, Kevin Owens delivered a stunner on Angel Garza. But right before he went for the pin, Andrade shoved him aside.

He then used the opportunity to pin Angel Garza and made the best use of it to end the match by picking up a victory that made him the Number 1 contender for the United States Championship.

The current US Champion also took to Twitter to state that he will soon be 'seeing' Andrade. You can see his tweet below:

The United States Championship rivalry between Andrade and Apollo Crews

Ahead of the last month's Money in the Bank PPV, Apollo Crews faced Andrade in a match. During this fight, Crews sustained an injury that prevented him from competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Following that, Crews made his return on RAW and set his eyes on Andrade's United States Championship. He went on to challenge Andrade for the title and after a fantastic performance, walked out of the Performance Centre with his first WWE title.

Advertisement

On the one hand, Crews was enjoying his title reign, and on the other, Andrade and his faction faced its own problems. The Zelina Vega-led group has already lost Austin Theory to Seth Rollins as the 'Monday Night Messiah' has accepted Theory as one of his disciples.

As for Andrade and Garza, tonight's turn of events seemed to have put a dent in the trust shared between both these Superstars. This week's episode of RAW also showed a backstage segment in which Zelina Vega looked effective in eliminating all chances of Andrade and Angel Garza turning on each other.

However, it will be interesting to see how long she can keep both Andrade and Garza working side by side without apparent friction.