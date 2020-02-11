Andrade's WWE return date revealed; Unique match announced for Super ShowDown

Andrade's return match has been revealed

As part of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that WWE will be holding the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match, which will take place as part of Super ShowDown on February 27th.

The match will see Rusev take on the likes of Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Bobby Lashley, whilst the announcement also reveals when AJ Styles and Andrade will be making their WWE returns.

Styles was injured as part of the men's Royal Rumble match and has been sidelined with a separated shoulder ever since, whilst Andrade was suspended just two days later when it was revealed that he had failed his first Wellness Policy test.

Andrade's 30-day suspension means that he can return the day of the trip to Saudi Arabia, whilst Styles must be ahead of schedule when it comes to his rehab.

This match is just the fifth to be announced for WWE's trip to the Middle East after the steel cage match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns, the Tag Team Championship match between The Miz & John Morrison and The New Day as well as the Universal Championship match between Goldberg and The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Brock Lesnar will also be defending the WWE Championship against a unique challenger in Ricochet.

Are you looking forward to Andrade's return to the ring? Have your say in the comments section below...