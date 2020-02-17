Andrade sends an intriguing message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return

Following his recent 30-day suspension, reigning WWE United States Champion Andrade has been taken off WWE TV for violating the company's Wellness Policy.

However, with WWE also announcing the Mexican's return for the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, Andrade decided to take it to his official Twitter handle in order to send a message prior to his comeback.

Andrade is set to make his WWE return on February 27th at the Super ShowDown event, where he will be a part of the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match along with the returning AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Rowan, and Rusev.

The reigning WWE US Champion will look to move on from his current suspension, as he hopes to make a mark upon his return and prior to that, 'El Idolo' has taken to his official Twitter handle in order to send a message to the public, asking them to either support and motivate him or to get out of his way.

You can check out Andrade's message below:

Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you ? Apóyame, motiva o quítate de mi camino!!! Empezamos la semana y tu ? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez pic.twitter.com/HbLPiviNUf — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) February 17, 2020

WWE Super ShowDown is set to take place on the 27th of February and will feature the return of Andrade. However, with reports suggesting that 'El Idolo' could possibly be on the verge of losing his US Title, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for him on the Road To WrestleMania 36.