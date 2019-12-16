Andrade turns his back on Zelina Vega at TLC

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 05:33 IST

Zelina Vega and Andrade seem to have gone their separate ways

Andrade and his business associate Zelina Vega have been on rocky ground over the past few weeks and on Monday Night Raw this past week when the former NXT Champion came up short against Humberto Carillo, he laid the blame at Vega's feet.

Zelina was knocked off the apron and became a distraction for Andrade, which can't have worked in his favor against the former 205 Live Superstar, but it could be argued that the fault didn't lie with her. The duo argued after the match and it seemed as though they had a lot to figure out.

A rematch was announced for the TLC kickoff show where Andrade could then prove his worth and Zelina could help him come out on top, but after another loss, El Idolo motioned that he was done with Vega and left the ring without her.

This could mean that Vega is either set to become the manager for her real-life husband Aleister Black, or she's finally set to join the RAW Women's Division and show why she is one of the most exciting female wrestlers of the last decade.

Do you think Zelina Vega can spin this scenario into a positive situation? Have your say in the comments section below...