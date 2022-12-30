"Andrew Tate would never have the b****" - When WWE Legend destroyed Cobratate while dissing Logan Paul

Andrew Tate has easily been one of the most famous and talked about people in the world over the past two years. The boxer turned social media influencer is now mentioned daily on almost all world platforms and programs. He was even famously mentioned on WWE SmackDown by Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman.

A couple of months ago, leading up to WWE Crown Jewel. Heyman, speaking for his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, was in a trash-talking promo with then-rival Logan Paul. During the promo, Heyman mentioned Tate stating that the latter would not want to face Roman Reigns.

"Yea, I agree, the less said about Andrew Tate the better. Except, Andrew Tate would never have the b***s to fight the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns."

There were plans in place for Tate to face Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul. However, after the news of his arrest, the match has been put on hold and the chances of it happening are uncertain.

Andrew Tate was recently arrested on the alleged grounds of human trafficking and rape

Andrew along with his brother Tristan Tate have been living in Romania for some time. On December 30th, both brothers were arrested for reportedly being involved in the business of human trafficking and the creation of pornographic content. Tate sent out a tweet earlier today referring to his arrest.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate The Matrix sent their agents. The Matrix sent their agents.

Prosecutors from the anti-organized crime unit revealed in a statement that the Tate brothers had been under investigation since April.

"The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost."

There have been mixed reactions regarding the arrest of the American-English boxer. People's opinion of Tate has always been 50-50 since his rise to fame. Only time will tell if the Tate brothers are guilty.

