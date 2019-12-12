Angel Garza proposes to his girlfriend moments after winning NXT Cruiserweight Championship

The second time was the charm for Angel Garza.

After successfully defeating Lio Rush for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in his second attempt, new Champion Angel Garza didn't let that moment end the night. While NXT was still on a commercial break, the new Champ praised the NXT Universe before ultimately proposing to his girlfriend.

Garza had initially debuted for the WWE and NXT during the Breakout Tournament. He did not make it to the finals but has been heavily featured on the yellow and black brand following the tournament.

The third-generation wrestler instantly clicked with the fans due to his looks, skills, and charisma. Some fans loved him even though he was somewhat cocky, but he won most of his detractors over with his fantastic in-ring work.

Due to his quick ascent in NXT, it was only a matter of time before Garza captured gold. After initially falling to Lio Rush in the first match for the title, he turned his fortunes around the second time. The two men had another back and forth match, with each kicking out of the other's finisher. Garza hit Rush with the Wing Clipper, but the Man of the Hour kicked out. The former then wrapped his arms around the former RAW star, forcing him to tap out.

While NXT was in commercial, the celebration continued for the new Champ. He praised the NXT Universe and his family after professing his love for professional wrestling. The action continued as he brought his girlfriend into the ring. As we have seen before at independent events, we likely knew what was going to happen next.

It didn't take long for the new Champion to propose to his girlfriend and get the desired answer. And with that, it's safe to say that Angel Garza had perhaps one of the best nights in the WWE in 2019. Who else can say that they both won a title and proposed to their significant other within minutes of each other? Not many.

Garza is clearly a star on the rise in NXT and WWE and he just might be the next big Latino star that management has always been looking for. Lio Rush, however, might have to go back to the drawing board. He still has his family to fall back on.