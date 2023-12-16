Another faction to break WWE rules and follow in The Judgment Day's footsteps? Exploring the likelihood 

In modern-day wrestling, The Judgment Day is considered to be one of the best factions. While the heel group has always been dominant on Monday Night RAW, they have carried the same dominance on SmackDown ever since Damian Priest and Finn Balor won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Judgment Day's appearance on both brands is proof of how important the stable is to WWE. While many have tried to replicate their success, no one has been able to capitalize upon it. However, a faction on SmackDown might soon follow in the footsteps of The Judgment Day.

The faction in question is Damage CTRL. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Bayley mentioned that she will participate in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. She further added that if she wins the Rumble match, she will go after the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley.

Damage CTRL

Hence, if Bayley stays true to her words and wins the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, she will be on RAW. This would lead to Damage CTRL following in the footsteps of The Judgment Day and making regular appearances on the red brand. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if the same takes place.

A member of The Judgment Day believes that the upcoming PLE will be on par with WrestleMania

Earlier this year, WWE made history when they announced they would be hosting the 2024 Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. While this news made Australian fans happy, superstars like Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and Bronson Reed will be delighted to compete in their homeland.

During a recent interview, Rhea Ripley spoke about the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Judgment Day member mentioned Charlotte Flair and said that the upcoming Elimination Chamber would be on par with WrestleMania for her.

Ripley said:

"I think it might be on par with WrestleMania just because this is my home. WrestleMania is very important and it’s the biggest show [in] our profession. That was an amazing night for me being able to pin Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and have that moment out there with the crowd and feel how electric they were. But I feel like for me, being Australian and for Australia being deprived of WWE for so long, I think it’s going to be a very similar feeling."

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. While it would be very interesting to see Rhea Ripley defend in front of her home fans, it will also be worth watching how The Judgment Day is received in Australia.

Are you excited about the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comments section below!

