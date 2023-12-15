Rhea Ripley believes upcoming title defense will be "on par with WrestleMania"; mentions Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently said that she believes her upcoming title defense will be of similar feeling to her WrestleMania 39 match against Charlotte Flair.

Ripley and Flair locked horns on April 1, 2023, for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The Eradicator emerged victorious against the Queen in a match that is regarded as one of the best by fans and critics alike.

Rhea Ripley is currently on a tour in Perth with Dominik Mysterio to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

During an interview with The West Australian, Ripley talked about her possible title defense at the upcoming premium live event.

Mami mentioned that she believes her match against Charlotte Flair was amazing because it was on the biggest show in wrestling, but she believes that her Elimination Chamber bout would be on par with WrestleMania 39 because it will take place in her native country.

"I think it might be on par with WrestleMania just because this is my home. WrestleMania is very important and it’s the biggest show [in] our profession. That was an amazing night for me being able to pin Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship and have that moment out there with the crowd and feel how electric they were. But I feel like for me, being Australian and for Australia being deprived of WWE for so long, I think it’s going to be a very similar feeling," Rhea Ripley said. [H/T The West Australian]

Braun Strowman does not want to face Rhea Ripley in a WWE match

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Braun Strowman said that he does not want to wrestle Rhea Ripley because he is a gentleman who was taught to respect women.

"She don't want none of this. I'm a gentleman, I'm a southern gentleman. I was taught a long time ago that you open doors for women and that's it," Strowman said.

Some fans believe Rhea Ripley's next opponent could be Becky Lynch. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Mami's future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see The Man dethrone The Eradicator as the Women's World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.