"I'm a gentleman" – Male WWE star doesn't want to wrestle Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most prominent superstars on WWE programming since joining The Judgment Day in 2022. In an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman explained why he does not plan to ever face the Aussie in a match.

Ripley occasionally gets involved in physical altercations with men while supporting fellow Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. The Women's World Champion has even expressed an interest in facing Randy Orton one day in an intergender match.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, six-foot-eight Strowman ruled out the possibility of going one-on-one with Ripley:

"She don't want none of this. I'm a gentleman, I'm a southern gentleman. I was taught a long time ago that you open doors for women and that's it." [4:20 – 4:28]

Braun Strowman names his WWE Mount Rushmore

Fans and wrestlers often debate which four people they would select for a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore.

Braun Strowman recently named The Big Show, Kane, Mark Henry, and The Undertaker on his big man version of the sculpture. Selecting people based on overall impact on the business, he chose a different set of wrestlers:

"I mean, how we talking?" Strowman said. "As far as in-ring work? Overall being over? Microphone work? There's so many different [options]. If you're gonna go with the greatest: Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena." [4:41 – 4:53]

In the same interview, Strowman spoke about the wrestling icon who has been like a grandfather to him throughout his career.

