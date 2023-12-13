"He's my wrestling grandfather" – WWE star would like to face The Undertaker one more time (Exclusive)

The Undertaker announced his retirement from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. In an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on the possibility of The Deadman wrestling again one day.

For three decades, The Undertaker was widely viewed as one of WWE's greatest performers. The 58-year-old's most notable accomplishment came at WrestleMania, where he won a record 21 consecutive matches before losing to Brock Lesnar in 2014.

On the topic of dream opponents, Strowman told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that The Undertaker is his "wrestling grandfather." The Monster of All Monsters also confirmed he would be interested in facing the WWE icon in a one-on-one match:

"If I could have a singles match with anyone [it would be The Undertaker]," Strowman said. "He says he's retired, but every time I see him he keeps getting in better and better shape. At the end of the day, Undertaker, he's my wrestling grandfather." [1:47 – 2:00]

Braun Strowman reflects on facing The Undertaker

In October 2015, Braun Strowman and Luke Harper lost tag team matches against Kane and The Undertaker at three WWE live events in Mexico. At the time, Strowman had only been on the main roster for two months.

Eight years on, the former Universal Champion is grateful to have stepped into the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer at such an early stage of his career:

"I've been so fortunate for the time that I've had with him in this business when I first came in," Strowman continued. "I mean, my 11th wrestling match I ever had was Luke Harper and myself versus The Brothers of Destruction against 20,000 people in Mexico. So, for a kid growing up watching Undertaker, getting to be underneath his learning tree, like having a singles match with him, who doesn't want a singles match with Undertaker?" [2:00 – 2:23]

Strowman recently named The Brothers of Destruction on his four-person list to be on a wrestling big men version of Mount Rushmore.

