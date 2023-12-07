Braun Strowman names four WWE legends on his wrestling Mount Rushmore (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman is the latest WWE star to reveal which four people he would select if a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore existed.

Mount Rushmore is one of the world's most well-known sculptures. Located in South Dakota, it features former US Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson.

Many fans select the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, and Steve Austin on their wrestling Mount Rushmore lists. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman named four giant WWE legends instead:

"Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry." [2:15 – 2:20]

Strowman was recruited by Henry before joining WWE in 2013. The Monster of All Monsters went on to share the ring with all four men in the early stages of his career.

Braun Strowman on his favorite WWE opponents

Over the last decade, Braun Strowman has shared the ring with almost every top star in WWE.

The former Wyatt Family member enjoyed his matches with The Big Show, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. However, he finds it difficult to select one opponent as his favorite:

"Narrowing it down to one opponent, any opportunity stepping out there with any of the WWE Superstars is truly a blessing because everyone is, like I said, so talented, so gifted, so having the opportunity to go out there, it doesn't matter, it's anyone," Strowman said. [1:12 – 1:26]

In the same interview, Strowman gave his thoughts on possibly going one-on-one with Randy Orton for the first time.

