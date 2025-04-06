Another stalker situation forces former WWE Intercontinental Champion to pull himself from WrestleMania 41 weekend

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has revealed that an ongoing stalker situation will force him to miss an important event during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Asuka and Sonya Deville also had to deal with such situations in the past.
The name in question is Ryback. He was one of the most dominant stars during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. In 2016, The Big Guy left WWE and competed on the independent circuit for a couple of years. He hasn't set foot inside a ring since 2018.
Many wrestling and non-wrestling events take place during WrestleMania week every year. Later this month, Las Vegas will host The Show of Shows. One of the most popular conventions during 'Mania week is WrestleCon, where fans can meet current-day stars and legends. This year, the event will be held on April 17 and 20.
On Instagram, Ryback shared that he will not attend WrestleCon this year due to an "ongoing stalker case." The Big Guy revealed that he hasn't been able to travel and accept bookings for nearly two years. He added that the stalker had threatened to hurt him, his mother, and his dog.
If the former WWE star is announced for an event, the stalker might know his schedule in advance. This could put him in a risky spot, and he wants to avoid such a situation.
You can view his post here.
The Big Guy disclosed that he runs his business from home. However, it's been frustrating and tiring. Lastly, Ryback thanked his fans and supporters.
The former WWE Superstar wants to return and retire Goldberg
A fan recently asked Ryback which superstar on the Stamford-based promotion’s roster he would like to face in his potential return match. The former Intercontinental Champion wrote that if he returned, he would like to retire Goldberg.
"That's easy. Retire Bill Goldberg, and then I can worry about the new blood, and that's the last bite. Feed me more."
Last year, Goldberg announced he would be competing in his final match in WWE. Da Man recently shared a picture of himself from the gym alongside his trainers and son, hinting that he was training for his final bout.
It will be interesting to see if fans will see Ryback back in the Stamford-based promotion in the future.