Another WWE legend was involved in Edge's SmackDown match? It's hidden in plain site! 

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown celebrated 25 years of Edge's career. Given that he was in his hometown of Toronto, the entire show was dedicated to the legend.

The Hall of Famer battled Sheamus in an epic match. Many believe it may be The Rated-R Superstar's final bout in WWE and possibly in wrestling altogether. Beth Phoenix, Edge's Hall of Fame wife, was also in attendance for the bout.

With two Hall of Famers in The Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix, along with a decorated star Sheamus, fans may not realize another legend was involved in the bout too. That legend, of course, is referee Charles Robinson.

Charles Robinson, often called "Lil Naitch," is one of the best referees of all time. He made his name in World Championship Wrestling, where he became a respected official. He also performed as Ric Flair's sidekick for a brief period.

Upon the closure of WCW, Robinson joined WWE and has been with the promotion for over two decades. He has been involved in numerous main events, with one of the most notable involving Edge.

When the Hall of Famer battled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24, a ref bump took place. Charles Robinson then ran down the incredibly long ramp to count a near-fall. The image has gone on to become a popular meme and is brought up regularly by fans.

Given their history together and Charles' long career as a referee, it is a neat bonus to feature him in what may be Edge's final match ever. The two men who have worked together for such a long time sharing the ring together led to a profound experience for those watching.

Edge and Sheamus embraced in the WWE ring post-match

As noted, Edge battled Sheamus in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown this week. The two had an epic bout that left fans all around the world speechless.

Much of the bout was back and forth, with both men trying to gain the upper hand throughout. In the end, however, a big-time spear put Sheamus away with Edge standing tall.

Post-match, Edge was celebrating his victory. While doing so, he embraced an equally battered Sheamus. The two long-time friends hugged in the middle of the ring, only adding further emotion to the night.

It was a biking trip with Sheamus that led the WWE Hall of Famer to return to the ring. Prior to his Royal Rumble return in 2020, Edge even worked out with The Celtic Warrior to make sure he still had it in the ring.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Hall of Famer.

