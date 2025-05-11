Another WWE legend may have sold his soul to The Rock

WWE Superstar John Cena sold his soul to The Rock at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. While aligning with The Final Boss, Cena turned heel and defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Interestingly, there is a chance that another legend, R-Truth, may have also sold his soul to The High Chief.

John Cena defended his title against Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event. The Viper, backed by his home crowd of St. Louis, was constantly overwhelming the champ. Aside from delivering multiple RKOs, he also caught Cena with two Attitude Adjustments, sending him through the announce desk and a regular table.

Right before The Legend Killer was about to Punt Kick John Cena, R-Truth entered the ring and blocked his path. The Viper had already put down SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and four other officials with an RKO just moments ago. Thus, he didn’t hesitate before landing his finisher on Truth as well. However, this created just enough of a distraction for Cena to low-blow Orton.

The Undisputed WWE Champion then picked up his belt and rammed it into his opponent’s face, then pinned him for the win. Although R-Truth’s interference can be brushed aside as part of his delusional character work, there is a chance that he could have also sold his soul to The Rock.

After all, The Final Boss wouldn’t have let Cena face The Apex Predator alone since Travis Scott was also unavailable for WWE Backlash 2025. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

John Cena flattened R-Truth after WWE Backlash

After emerging victorious in his first title defense after becoming the new Undisputed Champion, John Cena appeared for the Backlash post-show press conference. Unlike last time at WrestleMania 41, the 17-time WWE World Champion noted that he was willing to answer all the questions of journalists this time.

One of the reporters congratulated him on his win and asked him about his feelings regarding the match. Before he could answer, however, R-Truth came and stood beside Cena, bending down and speaking to him. Truth congratulated his “childhood hero” as well and said that he would always support him even if the WWE Universe said he can’t wrestle.

The Leader of the Cenation stood up from his chair and gave the former World Tag Team Champion a hard stare. He said that Truth was out of line and if he said another word, it would lead to consequences. Despite this, the legend spoke again, and John Cena put him down with an Attitude Adjustment through the table and exited the press conference.

This further enhanced the heel character of the Last Real Champion. Additionally, WWE once again protected the Undisputed Champion from answering any questions from the media via this creative decision. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cena following Backlash and the clash with R-Truth.

