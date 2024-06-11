Another WWE star interested in Liv Morgan’s RAW proposal? Exploring sneaky cue

Reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan continued her plan to lure Dominik Mysterio away from Judgment Day. However, it appears that Dirty Dom might not be her only target.

On the June 10 episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day's locker room. There, she had a segment with Dominik Mysterio and left him her hotel card.

Instead of Dirty Dom, Finn Balor took the card and put it in his pocket. Balor is another member of The Judgment Day linked to Liv Morgan, and it wouldn't be surprising if he responded to her proposal on RAW.

At the same time, the reigning Women's World Champion interfered in Judgment Day's six-man Tag Team Match against Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and Braun Strowman, costing the faction the victory.

As Morgan continues her plan, the next episodes of RAW will shed more light on who between Mysterio and Balor will leave Judgment Day first and side with the female superstar.

Finn Balor continues to keep Dominik Mysterio away from Liv Morgan

Since Morgan set her sights on Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor is trying to keep him from the reigning Women's World Champion.

Every time Morgan approaches Dirty Dom, Balor is there to protect him, but it is unclear if he will continue to do so, as Liv also wants to lure him away from the faction.

With that in mind, we could assume, given what happened on RAW with Morgan's hotel key, that Finn Balor is getting closer to joining the female superstar, betraying the faction and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Should this happen, it would help Balor make a fresh start and become a contender again, as he would challenge Priest for the title. At the same time, it would set the stage for a Balor/Morgan vs Mysterio/Ripley tag team match once Rhea Ripley is back from her shoulder injury.

