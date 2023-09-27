Another WWE star vying for Maxxine Dupri's attention? Insight into latest comments

Maxxine Dupri has been the subject of attention on Monday Night RAW. WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has been trying to make an impression on Dupri for weeks now. But, the Imperium member has failed on every occasion until now, as the female superstar has shown no interest.

However, it seems as if Ludwig Kaiser is not the only superstar who is vying for Maxxine Dupri's attention. As per a recent tweet from a RAW star, it looks quite evident that Ludwig Kaiser has some competition. The star in question is none other than the 'Monster' Bronson Reed.

This week on RAW, Reed had a match against Dupri's teammate Otis. While the match was won by the former, his antics after victory on social media have caught the eyes of many. Taking on to Twitter, Reed posted two photos of Maxxine Dupri's shocking facial expression on RAW.

"I had @maxxinedupri weak in the knees 2 weeks in a row. #BIG #WWERaw" Reed shared.

The following tweet from Bronson Reed is quite interesting because it opens the way for many possibilities to occur. There is a possible chance that Dupri could be the cause of a potential feud between Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed in the upcoming future. It would be interesting to see how WWE plans to go ahead with this probable storyline on RAW.

Maxxine Dupri's role was going to be played by another WWE Superstar

Maxxine Dupri is one of the most popular superstars on RAW currently. A member of the Alpha Academy, Dupri, along with the likes of Chad Gable and Otis, is having a great time on the red brand. The 26-year-old's action has become very popular on WWE programming.

While Dupri has nailed her role to perfection, she was not always going to play it. During a stream, Mansoor, who was recently released by WWE, revealed an interesting fact about Maxxine Dupri's character. According to the former WWE wrestler, Tiffany Stratton was originally going to play this role.

"Can we say who it was almost going to be? Okay, we heard Maxxine Dupri was going to be Tiffany Stratton. We heard that was very close to happening until the last minute" Mansoor said.

However, even though Tiffany Stratton playing Dupri's character did not work out, both women have done well for themselves. While Dupri continues to garner attention on RAW, Stratton will face Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy this Saturday.

