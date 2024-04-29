Anti-climatic breakup, no surprises on RAW - 4 mistakes Triple H must avoid making on Night 2 of 2024 WWE Draft

We are closing in on the final night of WWE Draft 2024, set to take place on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Night One transpired on SmackDown last week and was declared underwhelming by most fans. The four rounds of picks were evidently lacklustre between limited changes and no surprises.

Here, we look at four mistakes Triple H should avoid making with Night Two of WWE Draft 2024 on RAW tonight:

#1 The Judgment Day is split up

Ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship, Damian Priest has seemingly rubbed his fellow members of The Judgment Day the wrong way. Following Rhea Ripley's exit, he discredited the others in the heel faction and boldly claimed that he didn't need anyone.

The popular heel faction seems to be heading towards its implosion, with many believing the group could turn on Priest at Backlash France when he puts his title on the line against Jey Uso.

A potential betrayal is bound to get a massive reaction from fans. Hence, WWE must avoid splitting up The Judgment Day or even hinting at them going separate ways to help maintain the anticipation surrounding the end of the popular faction.

#2 There were no surprises on RAW during Night Two of Draft 2024

One of the biggest let-downs from Night One of the 2024 WWE Draft saw the creative team refrain from unveiling any surprises. The two NXT call-ups were previously declared eligible for the Draft pool. The only unexpected moment related to the Draft saw Roman Reigns withdraw from the process.

However, The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) were retained by SmackDown, whereas Jey Uso was selected by RAW. WWE must pull off a few surprise returns or call-ups, considering they will have more chances during the six rounds on the red brand.

#3 Jade Cargill is the No. 1 Draft pick for RAW

Bianca Belair was the overall No.1 Draft pick and was retained by SmackDown since the blue brand picked first on Friday night. RAW has already selected Jey Uso and will have Becky Lynch, as she is protected because of the championship. The red brand has lost Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley to injury, leaving it with limited options for the number one pick.

Desperate in the situation, WWE RAW could select Jade Cargill as their official number one pick. This move would ultimately jeopardize her work as Belair's tag team partner on SmackDown while putting a ridiculous amount of pressure on the star. Instead, the creative team must use the opportunity to declare an unexpected name when they pick first on WWE RAW tonight.

#4 Limited switch between brands in the 2024 WWE Draft

Night One on SmackDown saw only six superstars change brands, including Carmelo Hayes and Kiana James, who moved from NXT to the main roster. Other than them, Nia Jax and Andrade moved to SmackDown, whereas Sheamus and Bron Breakker moved to RAW.

It is worth noting that Triple H insisted that the Draft is as much about protecting the roster as it is about the shake-up. While that is sound logic, it accounted for monotonous rounds during Night One of the Draft. The Game should look to switch things up a little more on Night Two, giving RAW and SmackDown a positive balance between a solid and intriguing roster.

