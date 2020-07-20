Apollo Crews reportedly missed Extreme Rules due to positive COVID-19 test

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Apollo Crews has reportedly not appeared on WWE TV due to COVID-19. Meltzer confirmed that the suspicions that have been doing the rounds regarding Crews' COVID-19 status are indeed correct.

Here's what Meltzer noted on the WOR:

"So Apollo Crews was COVID. People have been suspecting it, and it was."

Apollo Crews was originally scheduled to have a United States Championship match against MVP at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'.

It was revealed before the match by Tom Philips that Crews had suffered a bulging disc in his back due to Bobby Lashley's Full Nelson, an injury he sustained almost a month ago. Crews was apparently not cleared to wrestle on the show in the pre-match physical.

It should be noted that Apollo Crews has not appeared on RAW since the June 29th episode of the Red brand and there was speculation about Crews possibly contracting the COVID-19 virus. However, WWE continued to advertise him for Extreme Rules, and Meltzer thought that WWE might have expected Crews to return in time for the show.

Meltzer stated that he didn't know when WWE was informed about Crews not being able to work the Extreme Rules match, before noting that Apollo has not been on TV for weeks.

"I don't know when they learned that wasn't able to do the match, but you know, when you look back, it's been several weeks since he's been on television, so there you go."

Is Apollo Crews still the United States Champion?

MVP declared that he is the real United States Champion in a segment at Extreme Rules. So, is MVP actually the real champion?

MVP explained the reason why he is the United States Champion in an Instagram post following the Extreme Rules PPV; however, Apollo Crews is still listed as the titleholder on WWE.com.

Crews also sent a message to MVP on Twitter, and he promised to return once he was cleared to shut the veteran up.

@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I'm cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine

It's been a while since Crews has been out of action; however, we still don't have the latest update regarding his medical condition and we'll keep you updated as and when we get more details on his status.