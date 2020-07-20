Explanation revealed on why MVP is the real United States Champion after Extreme Rules

The United States Championship match at Extreme Rules was unfortauenly cancelled after Apollo Crews was not cleared to compete based on a pre-match physical test. MVP and Bobby Lashley came out for a segment during the Extreme Rules show and the leader of The Hurt Business declared himself the new United States Champion by forfeit. However, Crews would later reveal a statement that MVP was 'tripping' for thinking he is the new champion.

@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I'm cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine

MVP took to Instagram to explain why he is the real United States Champion. The veteran Superstar revealed that there was a contract in place for the title match. As Apollo Crews failed to show up, it automatically made MVP the real champion by forfeit based on the agreement in the contract.

If we have a contract for a title match and you don't show, you lose! Your winner by forfeit and REAL!!!!! UNITED STATES CHAMPION... REAL champions don't make excuses. REAL champions show up to FIGHT!

Of course, all of this is just part of the storyline!

Apollo Crews' WWE status, future match against MVP and more

Tom Phillips had revealed before the US title match at Extreme Rules that Apollo Crews had a bulging disc in his back as a result of the Full Nelson he took from Bobby Lashley.

The injury is said to be storyline and Crews should be back to have his United States title match against MVP soon. While many Superstars are currently not being featured on TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no update on whether Crews' absence also relates to the outbreak.

WWE still lists Apollo Crews as the United States Champion on the website, which is similar to the storyline between Sasha Banks and Asuka following Extreme Rules.

Crews has not been used on WWE TV since the episode of RAW on June 29th, and while we have been made to believe it is a storyline injury that is keeping him out of action, there could be more to the story than what meets the eye.

Crews, however, has promised to return and get his hands on the new US title belt that MVP recently unveiled.