×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Apollo Crews responds to MVP's claim to being new WWE United States Champion

MVP and Bobby Lashley
MVP and Bobby Lashley
Kevin C. Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 20 Jul 2020, 07:42 IST
News
Advertisement

When MVP walked out of WWE Extreme Rules claiming to be the United States champion, it was only a matter of time before both the current(?) champion Apollo Crews and WWE itself responded. Now, we have a response from Crews himself.

Apollo Crews responds

During the show, Apollo Crews tweeted out the following.

"@The305MVP is tripping thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I'm cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine"

Apollo Crews was scheduled to defend his title against MVP and the self-proclaimed US champ and current manager of Bobby Lashley tonight. However, before the match was set to begin, the commentary team announced that Apollo Crews had not been medically cleared to compete. This prompted MVP to declare himself the new champion via forfeit.

According to the announcers, an injury suffered by Apollo Crews after an attack by Lashley earlier in the spring had flared up again and he was forced to withdraw from the match.

The United States Championship is currently defended on WWE's Raw brand. As the next episode of the show airs tomorrow night, it shouldn't be very long before there's an actual official announcement regarding the title.

Stay with Sportskeeda for further WWE Extreme Rules updates throughout the show.

Published 20 Jul 2020, 07:42 IST
WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Apollo Crews MVP WWE United States Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी