Apollo Crews responds to MVP's claim to being new WWE United States Champion

When MVP walked out of WWE Extreme Rules claiming to be the United States champion, it was only a matter of time before both the current(?) champion Apollo Crews and WWE itself responded. Now, we have a response from Crews himself.

Apollo Crews responds

During the show, Apollo Crews tweeted out the following.

"@The305MVP is tripping thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I'm cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine"

Apollo Crews was scheduled to defend his title against MVP and the self-proclaimed US champ and current manager of Bobby Lashley tonight. However, before the match was set to begin, the commentary team announced that Apollo Crews had not been medically cleared to compete. This prompted MVP to declare himself the new champion via forfeit.

According to the announcers, an injury suffered by Apollo Crews after an attack by Lashley earlier in the spring had flared up again and he was forced to withdraw from the match.

The United States Championship is currently defended on WWE's Raw brand. As the next episode of the show airs tomorrow night, it shouldn't be very long before there's an actual official announcement regarding the title.

