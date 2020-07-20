We got an eventful kickoff show before Extreme Rules that saw Kevin Owens defeat Murphy, among other shenanigans. The Horror Show themed PPV kicked off after a cinematic video package featuring the Superstars that will be facing each other later in the night. The New Day were out first to defend the SmackDown tag titles in a tables match.

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura - Tables match for the SmackDown Tag Titles

What an upset to kick off Extreme Rules!

The first match of Extreme Rules kicked off with all four men in the ring and Cesaro went after Kofi and Nakamura went for Big E at the start. Big E hit a spear to Cesaro and Kofi sent Nakamura outside before they brought their first table into the ring.

Both challengers were sent into the barricades before Kofi dropkicked Cesaro into the steel steps outside. Big E set up a table at ringside but Nakamura saved his partner from being sent into the table.

Big E almost powerbombed Nakamura into a table before spearing Cesaro off the apron. However, he missed the table on both occasions. The champs set Cesaro on a table outside but Kofi was smacked in the face with the table instead, as the heels recovered quickly.

The New Day stacked the tables on the outside as Big E went for a Superplex on Cesaro but Nakamura foiled their plan. Kofi went for a Hurricanrana from up top but with the help of Nakamura, Cesaro managed to powerbomb him through the two tables to get the win and become new tag team champions at Extreme Rules!

Result: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team champions

Match rating: A

Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and the Kabuki Warriors were having a cute moment backstage during Extreme Rules as they hyped Nikki for her title match.