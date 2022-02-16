WWE vs. AEW: Which promotion is a better fit for Cody Rhodes?

The wrestling world was shocked on Tuesday when it was announced that Cody Rhodes would be departing AEW and possibly signing with WWE.

It's been a long and winding road for Cody and WWE over the years. On the one hand, you are talking about the promotion that raised him in the ring and trained him to be one of the more solid, all-around workers in wrestling. They made him a household name with their massive media machine.

On the other hand, they also totally miscast him with silly gimmicks like 'Dashing' Cody Rhodes and, later, Stardust. His frustration with his booking led him to ask for his release in 2016, which was immediately granted.

At the time, most people thought that Cody Rhodes had made a huge career mistake by leaving WWE.

However, Cody already had big plans in his head as he cultivated his image and grew to be one of the biggest non-WWE stars in the industry. He suddenly had the creative freedom to do what he wanted, and it helped him mature into an all-around businessman.

Three years after leaving WWE, Cody Rhodes helped form AEW.

Once again, people scoffed at Cody when he was behind organizing ALL IN in Chicago - now the biggest independent wrestling show in history. Cody used that success to springboard to put together All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan.

Once again, Cody Rhodes was on top of the world. And up until just recently, no one even thought of him and his wife leaving, as they were so deeply interwoven in the mechanics of AEW.

Bryan Ballard @TheBryanAdkins #codyrhodes The Rhodes family has a long lineage in professional wrestling. Cheers to their family and it's future. Thank you to Cody & Brandy for helping launch AEW & keeping the heart of wrestling alive. #AEW The Rhodes family has a long lineage in professional wrestling. Cheers to their family and it's future. Thank you to Cody & Brandy for helping launch AEW & keeping the heart of wrestling alive. #AEW #codyrhodes https://t.co/vEWZE7Vs7k

Now, he stands at The Cross Rhodes once again.

There are pros and cons to Cody returning to WWE. It is a chance for redemption, and he will have a lot more bargaining power with Vince McMahon this time around. He can negotiate reasonable creative control and make a bucketful of money along the way.

Upon returning to WWE, he would automatically be either loved or booed, depending on what character he chooses to be. If he embraces his old promotion, he will be a huge babyface. But if he comes in as an anti-WWE heel, it will be a license to print money.

The advantages of going back to AEW are numerous. He's already an established star there; he can continue to work behind the scenes for the company and 'return' when it looks like he was all but gone? It would warm the hearts of the fans. Or... in the same vein as WWE, he could take time off and re-emerge as the heel the All Elite audience wants him to be.

Either way, Cody Rhodes is in the catbird seat right now. Wherever he chooses to go, he will get paid handsomely and automatically. So which one is the best fit for him right now? WWE or AEW?

Where do you think Cody Rhodes will end up next? Should he re-sign with All Elite Wrestling or take another shot with WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

