Are Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy the same person?

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy's storyline took a major twist this week on WWE SmackDown. LA Knight has been caught in the crossfire, but even he was stunned by the developments that took place on Friday night.

Knight emerged to cut a promo on Wyatt and the attacks he has been suffering. He called him out for making his life miserable and branded him a liar for stating that Uncle Howdy was behind the whole thing. The former Eater of Worlds made his way to the ring, but stated again that he wasn't behind what was happening. As soon as he entered, the former Max Dupri attacked him.

A video package played with Uncle Howdy asking Knight if he wanted to see something really scary. The latter ignored him and continued to stomp away at Wyatt, but in a shocking turn of events, Howdy made an appearance. He began to laugh as Knight left the ring scared out of his wits.

Given how everyone thought Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were the same person and that he was lying, this came as a major surprise. Until now, we thought Wyatt was attacking Knight and blaming it on Howdy. Now, however, it seems like they are two different characters. We cannot wait for the coming weeks to see where this goes.

LA Knight's thoughts on working with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy

LA Knight has been caught up in a major mind game war with Bray Wyatt (and Uncle Howdy). However, he took time to break character and hail the latter for his creative genius. Knight talked about their contrasting styles and how it has gelled to create a very intriguing WWE storyline.

"Working with Wyatt is a unique challenge in the sense that you’ve got two diametrically opposed personalities. You have two very different approaches to what we do and in a strange way, it almost brings together a beautiful symphony so to speak, just because of the contrasting way we do things. At the same time, those contrasting pieces can mesh together into something that’s pretty creatively satisfying and so far so good." (H/T Yahoo Entertainment)

With the shocking revelation that Wyatt and Howdy are not the same people as Knight thought, the whole complexion of the narrative has changed. Now we wait for the next few episodes of SmackDown to see who is really the one at fault.

