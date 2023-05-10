Are Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley an on-screen couple in WWE or is there more?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have become one of the hottest duo's on WWE's main roster. The pair have gotten immensely over among WWE fans thanks to their chemistry and commendable character work.

Given the pair's on-screen relationship, WWE fans might wonder if they're romantically linked in real life. The answer to that question is no.

Dominik and Ripley are simply an on-screen pairing. While Ripley is currently dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews fka Buddy Murphy, Dominik Mysterio has been in a relationship with Marie Juliette Verissimo for several years.

As you may know, ex-con Dom's on-screen relationship with The Eradicator began when he turned on his father to join forces with The Judgment Day last year. Since then, the duo have been doing some of the best work of their careers.

Ripley recently shared her thoughts on her on-screen pairing with Dominik in an interview with Michael Fairman. The Eradicator revealed she was unsure if the angle would work, given the duo barely knew each other at the start of their on-screen pairing:

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean, we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like, being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said. [0:39 - 1:24]

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash

Rhea Ripley put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash. While the former Queen of the Ring showed heart in the match, the Eradicator made easy work of her rival to successfully retain her title.

Following that, Ripley defeated Dana Brooke in a non-title clash on RAW after Backlash. The current SmackDown Women's Champion then launched an attack on Brooke following the match. However, Natalya showed up to confront The Eradicator.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect a potential match between the duo shortly.

Who should challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

