Are former WWE champions going to debut a new gimmick on RAW? Chances explored 

WWE is headed to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for tonight's episode of RAW. The build-up to WrestleMania XL will continue on the show as more matches are expected to be announced for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is not clear what the company plans to do with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the Road to WrestleMania, but RAW and SmackDown General Managers, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, stated recently that they plan to make an announcement related to the tag titles soon.

It has been rumored for a while that the Stamford-based promotion plans to split the titles, so a shakeup in the tag team division may be imminent. One of the possible changes the company has already decided upon seems to be related to The Creed Brothers.

The duo was presented differently during the February 22, 2024, episode of WWE Main Event. They came out to new entrance music with a new logo and graphics being displayed, walking in brand-new attire.

The former NXT Champions were still presented as babyfaces. One important thing that fans noticed was that they are no longer being accompanied by Ivy Nile, the third member of Diamond Mine.

Nile has apparently parted ways with Julius and Brutus Creed and is currently working in a tag team with Maxxine Dupri on RAW. There's a chance WWE could bring back The Creed Brothers with their new presentation on their flagship show tonight.

The Creed Brothers have not wrestled on WWE RAW in 35 days

Diamond Mine was called up to RAW last October, and it seemed like The Creed Brothers were going to be pushed instantly.

Brutus Creed revealed in an interview with Fightful that The Creed Brothers did not know that they were going to join the main roster permanently until after their match with Alpha Academy on RAW late last year.

"We didn’t actually know after our first match against Alpha Academy. We had to go back to NXT and wrestle a match. What we found was, I actually got married the same day, and I get a call from Trent [Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger], ‘We’re going to you need full time on Raw.’ I was very emotional. It was a very emotional day, for sure."

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H gave them a decent amount of time on television for a while after their debut. Something seemingly changed in 2024 as The Creed Brothers have not been booked to wrestle on the red brand in over a month.

