Are the Hardy Boyz returning to WWE? What we know

After Matty Hardy was seen in attendance on the March 18 episode of Monday Night RAW, there was speculation that the Hardy Boyz could make their return to WWE after several years.

However, Hardy Boyz's return is not likely to happen anytime soon, especially after Matt Hardy's explanation of why he was in attendance at RAW.

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy reveals reason for Monday Night RAW appearance

The former WWE star said that he made his appearance at the venue where the show was taking place after a friend invited him to his suite, which was close to the location.

"So we actually went, Reby hung out with her friends for a little bit and while I was there, the sky box, the suite was pretty open in the front and yes I did get recognized and people started forming a line to take photos with me and what not," Matt Hardy said during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Thus, it appears that neither WWE nor Matt Hardy has any intention of engaging in contract talks at the moment. The promotion may also not be willing to bring in Jeff Hardy after his unceremonious exit in 2021.

WWE not likely to bring back Jeff Hardy after controversial 2021 exit

Hardy, who was always considered a fan favorite, walked out on the company during a live event in 2021. WWE gave him an ultimatum to go to rehab, and after Hardy's refusal, they parted ways with him.

While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, he recalled how he didn't want to leave his family for 28 days.

"I didn't feel good at all. I had done my part of the match. [...] And then the next day they say 'go to rehab or we are gonna release you.' So I mean, and that's just, I am not leaving my family for 28 days to save my job."

Thus, it is not likely that he will be back anytime soon unless the two sides decide to make amends and negotiate a new deal.

Hardy Boyz's contract with AEW expires soon

Amid speculation of a WWE return, the Hardy Boyz remain under contract with AEW. Matt Hardy has a deal with the wrestling company that expires at the end of March, while Jeff Hardy's contract should expire a few months later, owing to the dates he missed due to suspension, rehab, and injury.

The tag team legends seem displeased with their current situation in AEW, but Matt Hardy recently stated that he is currently negotiating a new deal with the promotion.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the decorated tag team.

Poll : Will the Hardy Boyz return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion