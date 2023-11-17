Are JD McDonagh and Finn Balor related? Exploring their real-life relationship

On the latest edition of RAW, JD McDonagh was officially added to The Judgment Day. This was indeed a massive moment for the 33-year-old who was trying to make his place in the heel faction for a long time. While there are several factors behind McDonagh being added to the group, one major factor is Finn Balor.

McDonagh's story with The Judgment Day began after a backstage segment with Finn Balor. Since then, many fans have raised questions about the 33-year-old's relationship with Balor. Many online also believe the two Judgment Day members are related to each other.

But that's far from true. While Balor and McDonagh are from Ireland, they aren't related. However, JD McDonagh shares a deep relationship with Finn Balor, as the latter taught him how to wrestle when JD began at the age of sixteen.

Throughout his career, Balor has been a great source of support for McDonagh. One can say that the former WWE Universal Champion's mentorship has been one of the factors in JD McDonagh's rise on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how he develops in his time with the heel faction.

WWE veteran reveals reason behind why JD McDonagh was recently booked against Seth Rollins

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names. Currently reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion, anyone who faces Rollins has a good chance of proving their ability. On RAW before Crown Jewel, McDonagh was given the opportunity to face The Visionary.

During the match, Rollins and McDonagh put up a great show which was enjoyed by fans. While the latter put on a great show, Rollins registered the victory. However, there were questions about why WWE booked the new Judgment Day member to face Rollins.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained the reason behind this booking. The former WWE writer said McDonagh was booked against Rollins to see if the former could be put over. Russo said:

"This is their idea of how they think they are getting these guys over. If McDoungh can hang with Seth, in their mind, he is getting over. This is what they do, bro. They did it last week. Who was it? Zayn and McIntyre last week. If Sami gives him a hell of a match, Sami is really going to be over. Really, bro?" [46:30 – 48:00]

Clearly, JD McDonagh did impress top officials in WWE, which led to him joining The Judgment Day officially. Now that the 33-year-old is part of the heel faction, there will be plenty of spotlight on him, and McDonagh can look at challenging for a title sometime soon.

