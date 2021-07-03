Are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn friends in real life?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently embroiled in a heated rivalry. On this week's SmackDown, the two competed in a brutal Last Man Standing Match.

Owens and Zayn were wrestling against each other long before they arrived in WWE. Earlier, they were known as Kevin Steen and El Generico. Since debuting in WWE, they have been both allies and enemies in various feuds. The two have worked together in the pro-wrestling industry for nearly two decades.

But are they friends in real life?

According to sources, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are best friends in real life, and have been so for a long time.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are friends since a long

In 2017, while Kevin Owens opened up on his friendship with Sami Zayn. He talked about the rivalry they shared and how they had competed against each other, but had also been by each other's side for most of their careers.

Owens and Zayn have competed in almost every type of match, including a Last Man Standing Match on SmackDown tonight. It was one of the best matches of the year so far, and Kevin Owens destroyed Sami Zayn even after suffering for a large part of the match. He will now be a part of the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view.

In an interview, Owens called Zayn more of a brother than a friend.

“I would say that we are more like brothers than we are friends. You know you don’t choose your relatives, you don’t choose who your brother is, you don’t choose who your sister is, you don’t choose your family. You were born into a family. In this case, we weren’t born into each others families but we, from the start of our careers when we started wrestling on the independent scene in the U.S and even back home in Canada... Once we started getting our name out there and more recognized, people just booked us together all the time, and that wasn’t our choice,” Owens disclosed.

The superstars have amazing chemistry with each other as a result of which they are constantly paired in feuds and alliances.

