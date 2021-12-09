Matt Hardy is one of the most experienced performers in the business right now. Hardy's one of the most exceptional in-ring competitors of his generation.

Known for his time in WWE, Matt Hardy is currently signed to AEW, leading The Hardy Family Office.

In WWE, Matt won several championships. A multi-time tag team champion, the older Hardy brother also won singles titles throughout his career. He is a former ECW, United States, and Cruiserweight Champion.

During his time in WWE, Matt Hardy was seen on TV alongside Lita. Matt and Lita were dating before the former women's champion cheated on Hardy with Edge. Later, this real-life incident was used as a WWE storyline.

Now, the question arises: are Matt Hardy and Lita still friends?

The answer is a definite no. The duo ended their relationship in 2005 following the cheating incident. The two moved on, and Hardy married Reby Sky.

Matt Hardy left WWE to sign with AEW and has found a notable amount of success in the new promotion

On the February 10, 2020 episode of RAW, Matt Hardy, and Randy Orton engaged in a brawl after Hardy confronted The Viper about his attack on Edge.

The following week, Matt, in his final appearance, was again assaulted by Orton. WWE announced Hardy's contract had expired as he continued with AEW.

Currently, in AEW, Matt Hardy's faction consists of The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. Hardy has also allied with Private Party, whom he took under his wing in AEW.

Edited by Abhinav Singh