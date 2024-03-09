Are Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham related to Bray Wyatt? Exploring their relationship

The late Bray Wyatt is widely admired and esteemed in the realm of sports entertainment. He captured the hearts of fans during his tenure with WWE, captivating audiences with his charm and daring moves in the ring. Contrary to the belief that he developed these skills over time, wrestling runs in his family's lineage. To be more specific, it has a lot to do with his relationship with WWE's newest Hall of Fame inductees, Mike Rotunda, and Barry Windham.

Recently there was news about US Express, a beloved tag team from the 80s, consisting of Rotunda and Windham, being honored in the upcoming Hall of Fame Class of 2024. But, how are both Rotunda and Windham related to Bray Wyatt?

Fun fact: Rotunda and Windham are brothers-in-law. Mike Rotunda married Barry Windham's sister, Stephanie Rotunda (nee Windham). They began a family and their first child was born on May 23, 1987, named Windham Lawrence Rotunda. Windham, the son of Mike Rotunda and nephew of Barry Windham later found success in WWE using the ring name, you guessed it, Bray Wyatt.

Sadly, Wyatt passed away unexpectedly on 24 August, 2023 after suffering a heart attack. His memory was honored by the company and the pro-wrestling community as a whole, with everyone mourning the loss of a great talent and a friend of the WWE.

Bray Wyatt isn't the only member of the Rotunda-Windham family in WWE

The US Express and Bray Wyatt are certainly the most prominent members of the Rotunda-Windam family. And, of course, the legendary Blackjack Mulligan as well. But, one member of this legacy that is often forgotten is Mike Rotunda's youngest son, Taylor Michael Rotunda.

Taylor Michael Rotunda, much like his brother, has also had quite a WWE career. Probably known better as Bo Dallas, by the WWE Universe, this 33-year-old is not only a former NXT Champion but also held the 24/7 Championship, and RAW Tag Team Championships at one point. Not to mention his heavy involvement in his brother's last run with the company, portraying the role of Uncle Howdy.

As of 2024, Bo Dallas is still signed with the WWE, and while there have been no hints about his return, hopefully, we will see him back on TV soon in some capacity.

